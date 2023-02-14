NBA predictions and picks: Bucks vs. Celtics, Raptors vs. Magic Tuesday, Feb. 14

If you’re still emerging from a Super Bowl-induced stupor, there’s still time to hop aboard the NBA betting train with the All-Star break just days away and teams jockeying for key positioning ahead of the postseason.

We’ve got just five games on Tuesday, but we’ve got our eyes on a pair of lengthy long shots, both of whom are undervalued in potentially winnable spots against Eastern Conference foes.

Here are our favorite bets to make at BetMGM ahead of Tuesday’s light slate:

Celtics +9.5 @ Bucks

Magic +7.5 @ Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

The Bucks are red-hot coming into this one, having won 10 straight entering Tuesday’s contest. Yet the Celtics have been surprisingly sharp even with injuries littering their starting lineup, and this line doesn’t reflect just how close this matchup should be.

Boston has somehow won four straight despite Jaylen Brown (face), Marcus Smart (ankle) and Al Horford (knee) combining for just three starts in those four games. It hasn’t mattered, thanks largely to the incredible play of guard Derrick White, who won Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds in that 4-0 run.

If he has another big game on Tuesday, it could pay serious dividends in a contest that won’t include Jayson Tatum (illness). Conversely, Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is still nursing a knee injury and secured just eight rebounds in his last game – his fewest since Jan. 6, which preceded a five-game absence. He’ll likely suit up Tuesday, but don’t chalk this one up to a blowout just yet.

Celtics +9.5 ( BetMGM )

Paolo Banchero NBAE via Getty Images

Betting on the NBA?

7:40 p.m. ET

For all of the preseason expectations lavished onto this group, the Raptors simply haven’t put it together amid an uneven 27-31 campaign. And I’m not buying this big number against a plucky Magic squad that already beat Toronto twice this season.

It wouldn’t surprise me one bit to see that again on Tuesday. The Raptors have barely squeaked by three of the worst teams in the league in the Pistons, Spurs and Rockets, whom they beat by a combined 11 points over the last week. Those wins surrounded two losses to the Jazz and a narrow win over the Grizzlies sans Ja Morant.

On the other side, Orlando has quietly won three straight road games and four of its last six overall and faces a Raptors squad that could be without OG Anunoby (wrist), Gary Trent (calf) and Precious Achiuwa (ankle) on Tuesday. This one has upset written all over it.