The Athletic: Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Is Expert in Hiring Excellent Head Coaches

Philadelphia Eagles owner and Lower Merion resident Jeffrey Lurie has proven to be an expert when it comes to finding the right choice for the team’s head coach, writes Zach Berman for The Athletic.

When the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni in 2021, not many people knew who he was. He did not even get an interview with any other franchise to become head coach. However, he ended up leading the team to the Super Bowl .

A similar situation happened with Andy Reid over two decades prior.

Reid was a quarterbacks coach in Green Bay Packers when Eagles were the only franchise to meet with him. Reid coached the Eagles for the next 14 years and won more games than anyone in franchise history.

“I would attribute it to sticking to what we think correlates with success and not listen to the outside noise, not listen to who the hot candidates are, the hot coordinator,” said Lurie. “Just having almost no interest in that. It’s really focusing on what correlates with sustained success in the NFL , and then taking a chance on some that have never been a head coach before.”

He admitted that “some of it is luck. I like to think it’s because of the way we look at the whole person, their ability to lead and their love of the game, and their willingness to grind.”