Jamison, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Popular Bucks County Brewery Announces Latest Creation With a Unique Flavor Profile

9 days ago

The brewery is releasing another unique brew for the winter.

A Bucks County brewery has just announced a new beer with a very particular flavor profile that will be a new favorite for craft beer fans.

Warwick Farm Brewing, located at 800 Almshouse Road in Jamison, has announced the release of their latest beer. “Hop Catcher” is a unique IPA beer that features a blend of citrus fruits.

“Hop Catcher is a culmination of combining hops from two of our favorite IPAs, Umbra and Pharmacist ADHA 218 and Sabro we’re selected for our dry-hop and we couldn’t be happier with the results,” the brewery said online.

“When our brewers took a sample, they said it smelled and tasted like ‘fresh squeezed tangerine and mango juice’.”

This latest brew is one of many that the Jamison brewery has created for the winter. “Never Mind the Beer: Bitter Bollocks”, an English ale whose name is an homage to punk rock legends The Sex Pistols’ sole studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, was released in December. Not soon after came the release of “Cabin Fever”, a milk stout beer.

Learn more about the new brew at Warwick Farm Brewing.

