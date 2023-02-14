Open in App
Schenectady, NY
Participants announced for Schenectady Restaurant Week

By Ben Mitchell,

8 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — From February 20 to the 26, stop by Schenectady to enjoy multi-course meals at participating restaurants. Hosted by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation and the Capital Region Chamber, Schenectady Restaurant Week features $20 for a minimum two-course lunch menu and $30 for a minimum three-course dinner menu.

“Restaurant Week is an excellent opportunity for us to highlight the outstanding diversity of restaurants that make Schenectady a go-to regional dining destination,” said Jim Salengo, Executive Director of the DSIC. “Our independent restaurant owners and their teams look forward to welcoming thousands of guests to Schenectady throughout the week ahead and showcasing what makes each of them special.”

Special $20 Lunch Participants

Bountiful Bread on State, 108 State Street | Menu

Chez Nous, 707 Union Street | Menu

Drumming Crabs, 13 Broadway | Menu

Katie O’Byrnes Restaurant, 121 Wall Street | Menu

The Ritz on Union, 1720 Union Street | Menu

Special $30 Dinner Participants

Ambition Coffee & Eatery, Inc, 154 Jay Street | Menu

Canvas, Corks and Forks, 402 Union Street | Menu

Chez Nous, 707 Union Street | Menu

Clinton’s Ditch, 112 S. College Street | Menu

Drumming Crabs, 13 Broadway | Menu

Executive Lounge, 108 Jay Street | Menu

grano, 426 State Street | Menu

Johnny’s Restaurant, 432 State Street | Menu

Katie O’Byrnes Restaurant, 121 Wall Street | Menu

Manhattan Exchange, 607 Union Street | Menu

Mexican Radio, 325 State Street | Menu | Vegetarian Menu

More Perreca’s Italian Kitchen, 31 N. Jay Street | Menu

Pho Queen, 402 State Street | Menu

Pinhead Susan’s, 431 Liberty Street | Menu

The Ritz on Union, 1720 Union Street | Menu

Simone’s Kitchen, 121 Jay Street | Menu

Stella’s Pasta Bar & Bistro, 237 Union Street | Menu

Tara Kitchen, 431 Liberty Street | Menu

Tops American Grill, Bakery & Bar, 351 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam | Menu

Turf Tavern, 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia | Menu

Zen, 469 State Street | Menu

