Participants announced for Schenectady Restaurant Week

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — From February 20 to the 26, stop by Schenectady to enjoy multi-course meals at participating restaurants. Hosted by the Downtown Schenectady Improvement Corporation and the Capital Region Chamber, Schenectady Restaurant Week features $20 for a minimum two-course lunch menu and $30 for a minimum three-course dinner menu.
“Restaurant Week is an excellent opportunity for us to highlight the outstanding diversity of restaurants that make Schenectady a go-to regional dining destination,” said Jim Salengo, Executive Director of the DSIC. “Our independent restaurant owners and their teams look forward to welcoming thousands of guests to Schenectady throughout the week ahead and showcasing what makes each of them special.”
Special $20 Lunch Participants
Bountiful Bread on State, 108 State Street | Menu
Chez Nous, 707 Union Street | Menu
Drumming Crabs, 13 Broadway | Menu
Katie O’Byrnes Restaurant, 121 Wall Street | Menu
The Ritz on Union, 1720 Union Street | Menu
Special $30 Dinner Participants
Ambition Coffee & Eatery, Inc, 154 Jay Street | Menu
Canvas, Corks and Forks, 402 Union Street | Menu
Chez Nous, 707 Union Street | Menu
Clinton’s Ditch, 112 S. College Street | Menu
Drumming Crabs, 13 Broadway | Menu
Executive Lounge, 108 Jay Street | Menu
grano, 426 State Street | Menu
Johnny’s Restaurant, 432 State Street | Menu
Katie O’Byrnes Restaurant, 121 Wall Street | Menu
Manhattan Exchange, 607 Union Street | Menu
Mexican Radio, 325 State Street | Menu | Vegetarian Menu
More Perreca’s Italian Kitchen, 31 N. Jay Street | Menu
Pho Queen, 402 State Street | Menu
Pinhead Susan’s, 431 Liberty Street | Menu
The Ritz on Union, 1720 Union Street | Menu
Simone’s Kitchen, 121 Jay Street | Menu
Stella’s Pasta Bar & Bistro, 237 Union Street | Menu
Tara Kitchen, 431 Liberty Street | Menu
Tops American Grill, Bakery & Bar, 351 Duanesburg Road, Rotterdam | Menu
Turf Tavern, 40 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia | Menu
Zen, 469 State Street | Menu
