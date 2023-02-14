Open in App
Worthington, PA
Tribune-Review

Armstrong County billboard with message of inclusivity taken down

By Tawnya Panizzi,

9 days ago
A Worthington-area billboard meant to welcome people of all faiths, genders and sexual orientations was up for six days before opponents forced its removal.

Erected by the Armstrong County Democratic Committee and paid for by donations, the sign was meant to combat a nearby billboard along Route 422 that has stood since 2019 and stirred controversy for bashing same-sex marriage and critical race theory.

“The property owner where our billboard sat with positive, inclusive messages said he received death threats in the first days it was up,” said county Democratic Committee Vice Chair Melanie Bowser.

“I’m just so disappointed that people would rather their community harbor the kind of person who makes threats than tolerate a message of hope.”

A dispatcher for the Armstrong County state police said they received no reports regarding the billboard.

Likewise, Worthington Council President George Kerr said his police department has not received any reports.

Efforts to reach the owner of the property were unsuccessful.

The billboard went up Feb. 4. Two days later, Bowser said she was contacted by the advertising company — Huntington Billboards in Greenville, Ohio — to say it had to come down.

• Armstrong County billboard owner on controversy: 'I will not give in'

• Worthington businessman defends billboard messages some consider hate speech

“That was just another red herring and outright lie,” Democratic Committee Chair Chuck Pascal said of the claims of threats.

Calls made to Huntington Billboards seeking comment were not returned.

Pascal said Huntington cited a provision in its contract that allows it to remove billboards that are objectionable or that attract negative publicity or controversy from the community.

“I’m not sure in which universe the message on the billboard is objectionable,” Pascal said.

The electronic billboard across the road is owned by John Placek, the owner of pool supply stores with locations in Worthington, Butler and South Buffalo.

Placek was unable to be reached for comment, but previously said he means no harm and hopes instead to “take back the country and get God back in our government and in our schools.”

Pascal said Placek’s electronic billboard has been rotating for years, and “a lot of people — people of color, LGBT people — have had a lot of difficulty feeling comfortable in their own community.

“Democrats and many Republicans have expressed disgust at those messages. We know that the messages on the electronic boards don’t represent the majority.”

Bowser said the committee paid $1,200 to display its sign for the first month. Fees moving forward were to be $500 a month.

She said, as soon as the billboard location became available, she knew it would be the perfect spot to “clap back to the toxic stuff.”

Bowser said donors responded in droves, with more than $6,000 raised in about three weeks.

“So many people were appreciative and encouraged by our effort. People don’t want their town to have that reputation,” she said.

Pascal said the static billboard had an inclusive message that would serve as a welcome to motorists along Route 422.

“We wanted to express that the people in our county are not accurately reflected in the messages on the (other) board,” he said.

Members of the Democratic Committee said they will move forward with their message of inclusivity; they hope to distribute yard signs in the coming months.

“It’s just demoralizing because we were so excited that the sign was up,” Bowser said.

She was given back the vinyl fabric from the billboard message and put out a call “to anyone who has 24-by-12-feet of space for a sweet roadside message.”

Pascal is confident they will find a new home for it.

“The vast majority here want Armstrong County to be a place where all people can live with safety and dignity,” he said. “There is no safe harbor in Armstrong County for hate and extremism.”

