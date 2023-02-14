Ivory for Mastodon gains post editing and more on iPhone and iPad as Mac development continues
By Zac Hall,
9 days ago
Mastodon, unlike other social platforms with animal mascots, lets users edit posts without charging $100/year for the privilege. Starting today, Mastodon users with Ivory for iPhone and iPad can now access post editing using the app.
Support for Mastodon server language translation services (if your server has them)
Various other small bug fixes
This update to the launch version of Ivory pushes the app forward as Tapbots develops more features. The makers of Ivory highlight these features-to-come on its “what you can expect us to focus on in the near future” list:
Read alt/description text for media
Improved hashtags (search, following)
Support for custom instance emoji
Improved notifications tab (options and better filtering)
Improved tab (navigation) bar
Quote Posts
Browse other instances
They say the list is in no particular order, so here’s to hoping custom instance emoji is the next priority. That’s the one feature that makes Slack workspaces fun.
Meanwhile, Tapbots continues work on its upcoming Mac version of Ivory. If you’re a former Tweetbot (RIP) user, the upcoming desktop app will make Mastodon feel like home. Mac users will appreciate timeline sync with mobile versions of Ivory, keyboard shortcuts for posting, and more.
Comments / 0