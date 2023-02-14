Ivory for Mastodon gains post editing and more on iPhone and iPad as Mac development continues

Mastodon, unlike other social platforms with animal mascots, lets users edit posts without charging $100/year for the privilege. Starting today, Mastodon users with Ivory for iPhone and iPad can now access post editing using the app.

Ivory version 1.1 is out now with these changes:

Edit Posts

Report Users and Posts

Support for Mastodon server language translation services (if your server has them)

Various other small bug fixes

This update to the launch version of Ivory pushes the app forward as Tapbots develops more features. The makers of Ivory highlight these features-to-come on its “what you can expect us to focus on in the near future” list:

Read alt/description text for media

Improved hashtags (search, following)

Support for custom instance emoji

Improved notifications tab (options and better filtering)

Improved tab (navigation) bar

Quote Posts

Browse other instances

They say the list is in no particular order, so here’s to hoping custom instance emoji is the next priority. That’s the one feature that makes Slack workspaces fun.

Ivory for Mac is currently in early testing stages

Meanwhile, Tapbots continues work on its upcoming Mac version of Ivory. If you’re a former Tweetbot (RIP) user, the upcoming desktop app will make Mastodon feel like home. Mac users will appreciate timeline sync with mobile versions of Ivory, keyboard shortcuts for posting, and more.

Looking for new faces to follow on Mastodon? Allow me to suggest 9to5Mac, Phil Schiller, and this insightful fellow for starters.

Ivory 1.1 for iOS and iPadOS is available now on the App Store.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: