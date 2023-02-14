The Del Mar College board of regents appointed Anantha S. Babbili to an at-large position on the board Tuesday.

The board chose Babbili, who has experience in higher education leadership, after interviewing three applicants for the position. Other candidates were Julio Reyes, a former executive with AEP Texas and vice president of business development at Curtis Stout Inc., and 90 Degree Benefits South Texas sales director Denise Villagran.

The position was previously filled by Linda Villarreal, who left the board after being named dean of the College of Education and Human Performance at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

Del Mar College regent steps down to take position at Texas A&M-Kingsville

Babbili is a former administrator and professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Previously, he served in leadership positions at Middle Tennessee State University and Texas Christian University.

He touted his experience in education during his interview, sharing with the board areas he believes the college can grow, including student recruitment and retention, raising the global profile of Del Mar College and introducing innovative programs.

Babbili joins District 5 regent Carl Crull, District 2 regent David Loeb and at-large regent Libby Averyt, who were sworn in to the board in December and January after each ran unopposed to fill their seats in November.

'We were the innovator': Here's how Del Mar College is reimagining continuing education

Del Mar College graduates first cohort of Bachelor of Science in nursing students

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Meet new Del Mar College regent Anantha S. Babbili