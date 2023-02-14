Commissioners, engineer open bids, talk budget

The Pike County Commissioners met in regular session Monday morning and accepted bids on two different projects.

County Engineer Denny Salisbury was present to open and read the bids. Also present were representatives from many of the companies that submitted a bid.

One project was a box culvert installation on Pike Lake Road. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $187,932. The lowest bid received out of four bids was submitted by Cooper’s Excavating out Winchester. The bid was $152,800.50 and was the only bid that came in under the engineer’s estimate.

This project will be paid with $100,000 worth of Ohio Public Works Commission money, and the engineer will have to cover the remaining $50,000.

The other project was for a slip repair on Green Ridge Road. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $360,163.50. The lowest bid came in from the Alan Stone Co. out of Vincent. The bid submitted was $198,100. All seven bids were below the engineer’s estimate with six bids coming in more than $80,000 less than the engineer’s estimate.

“The Green Ridge (slip repair) stuff is all paid for by FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency). You just have to fight the battles for federal money,” Salisbury said. “But eventually they will pay for it.”

Commissioner Tony Montgomery mentioned that there were a lot of bids submitted in comparison to how many are normally submitted.

“It’s the time of year, prices are up, but competition has stepped up,” Salisbury said. “There is all this stuff that is supposed to be happening, and it just ain’t happening. Those numbers (the bids) reflect that. There are some people out there hungry. We got the benefit of that today.”

Salisbury said he has six more projects to bid between now and March with more to come.

In other engineer’s news, Salisbury presented the commissioners with budget sheets that reflected money remaining in funds that can be used for projects in the county.

“There is $2.3 million in the highway fund, so we’ve got some cash. Also it says there is still $1.4 million is still unencumbered,” Salisbury said. “So the numbers are still doable.”

Another issue that will come up is when the Spunk Run slip repair project commences, there will be an issue with SOCS (Southern Ohio Communication Services) cable.

“It’s going to have to be moved when we get ready to do the project,” Salisbury said. “There is probably going to be some grief over moving it. It’s laying along a guardrail, then up along the slip, just laying on the slip.”

Salisbury admits that is no good place to lay the cable, but according to the commissioners SOCS did not get permission to run a cable on Spunk Run.