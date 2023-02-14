Open in App
Warminster, PA
Archbishop Wood’s Jalil Bethea Receives Offer to Play Basketball at Major University

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tVuTS_0knJWcPP00
The Bucks County basketball star is being looked at by several schools.Photo byVUSports.com

A Bucks County basketball player is being tapped to play his favorite sport at a major university, the next step in his successful career. Neil Adler wrote about the player for Inside the Loud House.

Archbishop Wood Catholic High School’s four-star Jalil Bethea will soon have to make a difficult decision: which of the over 20 schools that have extended offers to him he should choose to continue his education and basketball career

A standout junior at the Warminster school he says that the universities pursuing him the hardest currently are Miami, Syracuse, Penn State, Rutgers, and Kansas.

The offer from Syracuse arrived in late September 2022 and he visited the campus about a month later. The star athlete noted that since the offer was extended, he has formed a strong relationship with Syracuse basketball assistant coach Gerry McNamara. This puts Syracuse basketball in an excellent position with Bethea.

However, Bethea still maintains he would like to make trips in the future to Kansas and Miami, which means nothing has been decided yet.

The 6-foot-4 Bethea is a high-scoring, versatile combo guard. He has been enjoying a terrific 2022-23 campaign for his school and has recently been climbing the 2024 national ratings from On3.

Read more about Jalil Bethea in Inside the Loud House.

