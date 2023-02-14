Open in App
Bucks County, PA
Fifteen Lower Bucks Fire Companies Receive Grants Totaling Over $200K

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ms97F_0knJWH4G00
The local fire departments will benefit from the grant money.Photo byMorrisville Fire Company

Several Bucks County fire departments and emergency medical services crews recently received a large sum of funds in the form of grants. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the grants for the Levittown Patch.

According to State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, the grants were made available by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner. They are offered annually for a number of projects that are related to equipment, training, and debt reduction.

“It is critical that we support our fire companies and EMS workers, who keep our loved ones safe every day by putting themselves on the front lines,” said Santarsiero. “Our communities are a safer and better place as a result of these brave men and women. This funding will help ensure that they have the resources they need to continue their vital work.”

Among the grand recipients were Croydon Fire Co. No. 1, Edgely Fire Co. No. 1 Inc., Fairless Hills Volunteer Fire Co., Third District Fire Company 1, Upper Makefield Fire Co., and Yardley Makefield Fire Company, all of which received $15,000.

Levittown Fire Company Number 1 received $14,808.81, Morrisville Fire Company got $14,317.55, and Bristol Township Fire District was granted $14,071.92.

Read more about the grants in the Levittown Patch.

