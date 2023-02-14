Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
californiaexaminer.net

Three People Were Killed And Five Others Were Injured In The Shooting At Michigan State University, Gunman Found Dead

By Sebastian Martin,

8 days ago
In an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing on Monday night, university police reported AT LEAST THREE DEAD and FIVE badly injured....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Michigan State newsLocal Michigan State
Two Detroit police officers found dead inside home; baby found unharmed
Livonia, MI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A 4-year-old Child Was Beaten To Death With A Broom Stick, His 9-year-old Sister Was Charge In Connection To The Crime
Mobile, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy