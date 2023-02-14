Open in App
San Angelo, TX
KLST/KSAN

Railway Museum adds Sunday to business hours

By Chad Miller,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y11tF_0knJPwmU00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo has announced that it has changed business hours.

In summary, the museum will now be closed on Thursdays and will be open on Sundays. According to the release, the change anticipates Sundays to allow more visitors to have access to the museum.

The following will be the new business hours:

  • Mondays to Thursdays: Closed
  • Fridays: 1-5 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
