Railway Museum adds Sunday to business hours

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Railway Museum of San Angelo has announced that it has changed business hours.

In summary, the museum will now be closed on Thursdays and will be open on Sundays. According to the release, the change anticipates Sundays to allow more visitors to have access to the museum.

The following will be the new business hours:

Mondays to Thursdays: Closed

Fridays: 1-5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.