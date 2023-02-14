Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

Authorities seek info on Bakersfield woman’s 1989 slaying

By Jason Kotowski,

9 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A body found more than 30 years ago in Arizona was recently identified as that of a Bakersfield woman last seen with her two daughters and a man known only as “Fernando” when she disappeared, sheriff’s officials said in a release Tuesday.

Taft woman fatally stabs man in domestic dispute: KCSO

Authorities are asking for information as to what happened to Marina Ramos, 28, and her daughters Elizabeth Lisa Ramos and Jasmin Maria Ramos, who were both under 2 when Ramos’ body was found. They would now be 34 and 33, respectively.

A photo of Ramos and a composite sketch of “Fernando” have been released. Ramos, Fernando and her daughters were last seen in August 1989 leaving Bakersfield in a black SUV for Ontario, California, officials said.

On Dec. 19, 1989, Marina Ramos’ body was found unclothed and with multiple apparent stab wounds off a road in Mohave County, Arizona, officials said. Authorities were unable to identify her or possible suspects but obtained a DNA profile.

Accused gunman in Baker Street killing had ‘beef’ with victim: docs

In February of last year, Mohave County sheriff’s investigators submitted her fingerprints to an FBI database and learned they were a match for a Maria Ortiz in Bakersfield, according to the release. They contacted a possible associate who said they didn’t know anyone by that name but had a missing cousin named Marina Ramos.

Another relative provided a DNA sample and in December Mohave investigators were notified the relative and the body had matching DNA family lines, confirming Ramos’ identity, officials said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

