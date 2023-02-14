Win It! A ‘Strange World’ Prize Pack or 4K SteelBook

“Strange World” fans won’t want to miss this!

“Extra” is giving a “Strange World” prize pack to one lucky winner, and a “Strange World” Best Buy 4K SteelBook to five more.

The prize pack winner will receive:

“Strange World” Best Buy 4K SteelBook

“Strange World” Collector’s Set

Splat Plush

An Eco-friendly Good Company Water Bottle

iPad (9th generation)

Compostable iPad Case from Pela Case featuring a one-of-a-kind painting by artist Roe Vision.

“Strange World,” an adventure movie about the legendary Clade family as they attempt to band together and navigate an uncharted, treacherous land beneath their world, is now available on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD!

Form expires on February 27, 2023.