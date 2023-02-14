Thalhimer aids Feed More’s Meals on Wheels

(Courtesy Thalhimer)

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer partnered with Feed More’s Meals on Wheels for the fourth quarter of 2022 through their Thalhimer Gives program, a company-wide initiative focused on community involvement and charitable giving. Through Thalhimer Gives, associates engage in the community by donating financially, providing much-needed supplies, and giving of their time to local nonprofits.

Thalhimer associates raised $6,248 for Feed More’s Meals on Wheels through Friday Jeans donations, which allows Thalhimer associates to wear jeans weekly and make a monetary donation to Thalhimer Gives, along with a company match.

Thalhimer also partnered with Meals on Wheels for volunteer opportunities, providing associates with paid time off to give back; associates volunteered by helping to prepare packages for delivery, pack and load prepared food trays, pack coolers, assist with deliveries, and fill backpacks for the Children’s Program.

The Richmond office also provided supplies for Meals on Wheels by hosting a food drive the week after Thanksgiving. Three teams competed and collectively donated 10,819 items. The donated items will be incorporated into meals prepared and delivered to individuals at their homes, or included in packages designed specifically for kids for distribution at schools.

“It was literally a mountain of food in our lobby,” said Lee Warfield, President & CEO of Thalhimer. “Then we visited the Feed More warehouse, and realized our donation was but a drop in the bucket.

“On a more personal level, our associates got to pack and deliver individual meals. It was an eye-opening experience to see firsthand how Meals on Wheels provides meals to those truly in need.”

