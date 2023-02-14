Pharrell Williams Named Louis Vuitton’s Next Menswear Artistic Director After Virgil Abloh’s Death

Pharrell Williams Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams is entering a new era. The musician will succeed the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton.

Williams, 49, is gearing up to take over the role as artistic director of menswear, CNN reported on Tuesday, February 14. "I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new men's creative director," Pietro Beccari , Louis Vuitton's chairman and CEO, said in a statement to the news outlet. "His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter."

Abloh held the gig until his death at age 41 in November 2021. The Chicago native, who passed following a private battle with cancer, joined the fashion house in 2018. With the label, Abloh unveiled nine collections , all of which featured vibrant bags, sweaters and more that reimagined Louis Vuitton’s classic designs. His most standout creation was perhaps the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 collaboration that honored Abloh’s long-standing relationship with the sportswear giant. (Abloh also ran his own brand Off-White, which he founded in 2013.)

The brand’s decision to appoint Williams makes for a seamless transition as the “Happy” singer shares Abloh’s respect and love of elevated streetwear. In addition to working with Louis Vuitton, Williams cofounded Billionaire Boys Club with Nigo in 2005, which offers luxurious lifestyle apparel like T-shirts, sweatshirts and more that feature the label’s iconic Moon Man motif.

The producer opened a Billionaire Boys Club flagship store in Miami in October 2022. “It’s my first brand,” Williams told HYPEBEAST at the time. “It just continues to grow and evolve. We just keep pushing.”

Pharrell Williams Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

He added: “If man can make it on the moon, then my friends and people look like me and people in marginalized communities can make it out of their current circumstances and elevate and elevate. That’s what the Moon Man is about. To think that it’s been 19 years, and it’s going to be 20 next year, that premise still stands.”

Williams has also dabbled into beauty. In November 2020, he launched a skincare lin e that is all about inclusivity. He announced his first-ever product launch under his global brand, Humanrace. On top of effective, clean formulas, the musician really wanted to hone in on creating something for everyone. “Humanrace Skincare doesn’t differentiate by race or gender,” he said in a statement from the brand. “We’re creating for humans; we are all born in the same skin and Humanrace celebrates this.”

Dubbed The Three-Minute Facial, the easy-to-use goodies include a Rice Powder Cleanser, a Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator and a Humidifying Cream. “I wanted to share my 20 years of skincare experience and education through this product and routine,” he said. “It’s created to take three minutes morning and night. Your face is the result of the spirit behind it, it’s important to take care of your skin and to also take time for yourself each day.”