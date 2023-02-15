Open in App
People Are Sharing Some Of The Sweetest Valentine's Day Dates They've Been On That Still Have Them In Their Feels

By Michele Bird,

8 days ago

We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about the best Valentine's Day date they've ever been on. Here are some of the cutest stories:

© New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

To start, this chance meeting that ended up being love at first sight:

"I was the general manager of an auto service shop in Denver. The most beautiful woman I've ever seen came into the shop for service. We flirted and joked while her car was being serviced, and then she paid and left.

About 30 minutes later she called the shop and asked me out. We both agreed that the upcoming Sunday was good since we were both off work, not realizing that it was Valentine’s Day 2016.

We're celebrating seven years together now. We have a daughter, and I could've never imagined a life this amazing for myself."

matthewlyndeblair

David Dolsen / © Hallmark Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

This sweet mom-and-daughter moment:

"It was sophomore year of college and I was beyond stressed about upcoming midterms.

I told my mom the night before, and on Valentine's Day she surprised me by driving three hours to take me out to lunch and delivering chocolate-covered strawberries she made for me. I smile every time I think about that day."

ashle_cake

© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

This Netflix and chill evening with a side of burgers:

"It was the simplest date.

We thought [about] what we wanted to do for a long time and where we wanted to go. We were a gay couple living in a pretty religious city, but decided to just say 'fuck it' and ordered burgers and watched several hours of Supernatural . It was amazing."

orenlevko1

Fg Trade / Getty Images

This not-so-average Valentine's Day date that still gave all the butterflies:

"We were sunbathing and having a picnic [with] a matching mat. He had to go because of [an] emergency at work. I packed up and [went] home. He called me at 8 p.m. to apologize and asked if I wanted dinner. It was difficult to get a table on Valentine's Day without [a] reservation.

We went to a restaurant that looked run down. We were chatting and making stupid jokes, and suddenly he pointed out that we were the only happy couple in the place. All the other women looked grumpy. After all, this place was the absolute opposite of romantic.

It was my best Valentine's Day because I knew at that moment I loved him not because of what he did/had, I loved him the way he was."

coracoles2021

© New Line Cinema / Courtesy Everett Collection

This skating lesson that went above and beyond:

"[My] then-boyfriend insisted on celebrating Valentine's Day. So I got him an expensive office chair because I'm practical and it's useful. Valentine's Day comes and he tells me we have to go to the mall to grab my present. I'm annoyed. I didn't care for this day already and now he didn't even get the gift. He walks into different stores trying to be cute. Could my gift be here?! Then we walk into a sports store. I'm over it. He tries to get me to test out hockey sticks and then takes me to the back of the store.

He tells me he remembered that I wanted to learn how to skate and he wanted to buy me skates, but because skates are so size specific he had to take me. The hockey stick was to help me learn, and that night for our date he rented an outdoor rink to teach me under the stars.

I married him and we still have the office chair."

analeehope

Emilija Manevska / Getty Images

This too-cute-for-words prom proposal:

"The Valentine’s Day junior year of high school, my boyfriend asked me to prom, got me roses, had candles, chocolate covered strawberries and we watched Les Misérables ."

pastel-princess

Noirchocolate / Getty Images / iStockphoto

This romantic Parisian outing:

"It was my first time visiting Paris, and I met a really cute French guy there during a concert. He asked me out, and I said yes.

I was expecting something casual, but he took me to a rooftop with an amazing view of Paris and the Eiffel Tower. He prepared this amazing picnic with a bunch of homemade food. We watched the sunset and talked for over seven hours. It was the most memorable date I've ever been on."

stella1306

Sylvain Sonnet / Getty Images

This pretty dope menu of the yummiest childhood snacks:

Nickelodeon / Via giphy.com

"In third grade, Eric Ryder invited me over for Hot Pockets, Capri Sun, and Toaster Strudel for dessert. He gave me a Dr. Pepper Lip Smacker for my valentine's gift. A high bar was set that day."

olivemama

And finally, this rom-com movie marathon when you become your own valentine:

ABC / Via giphy.com

"I went to CVS, got some yummy chocolates, all my fave blankets, and settled on the couch for a fun afternoon of rom-coms. Best Day Ever. Oh yeah, there was also ice cream."

ro123r4

What was your best Valentine's Day date of all time? Share your story in the comments!

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.

© 20th Century Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection
