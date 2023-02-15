People Are Sharing Some Of The Sweetest Valentine's Day Dates They've Been On That Still Have Them In Their Feels

We recently asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell us about the best Valentine's Day date they've ever been on. Here are some of the cutest stories:
To start, this chance meeting that ended up being love at first sight:
This sweet mom-and-daughter moment:
This Netflix and chill evening with a side of burgers:
This not-so-average Valentine's Day date that still gave all the butterflies:
This skating lesson that went above and beyond:
This too-cute-for-words prom proposal:
This romantic Parisian outing:
This pretty dope menu of the yummiest childhood snacks:
Nickelodeon / Via giphy.com
"In third grade, Eric Ryder invited me over for Hot Pockets, Capri Sun, and Toaster Strudel for dessert. He gave me a Dr. Pepper Lip Smacker for my valentine's gift. A high bar was set that day."
— olivemama
And finally, this rom-com movie marathon when you become your own valentine:
ABC / Via giphy.com
"I went to CVS, got some yummy chocolates, all my fave blankets, and settled on the couch for a fun afternoon of rom-coms. Best Day Ever. Oh yeah, there was also ice cream."
— ro123r4
What was your best Valentine's Day date of all time? Share your story in the comments!
Comments / 0