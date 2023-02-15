People Are Sharing Some Of The Sweetest Valentine's Day Dates They've Been On That Still Have Them In Their Feels

"I was the general manager of an auto service shop in Denver. The most beautiful woman I've ever seen came into the shop for service. We flirted and joked while her car was being serviced, and then she paid and left.

About 30 minutes later she called the shop and asked me out. We both agreed that the upcoming Sunday was good since we were both off work, not realizing that it was Valentine’s Day 2016.

We're celebrating seven years together now. We have a daughter, and I could've never imagined a life this amazing for myself."

— matthewlyndeblair