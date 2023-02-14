Open in App
May need paid subscription
WWD

Maisie Wilen RTW Fall 2023

By Thomas Waller,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TETTZ_0knIda2Z00

Maisie Schloss returned to showing her work digitally for fall — as any young designer knows, mounting a show is a big expense that doesn’t always pay off. A brand well known for its digital prints and plays on ephemera, fall saw Schloss examine the tension between craft and industrial materials, creating a collage element on her work. Maisie Wilen is growing, adding handbags and menswear to the mix.

The look: A conversation with the real and imaginary through dress, creating a dystopian yet cheeky wardrobe.

Quote of note: “They [craft and industrial materials] create this juxtaposition of the familiar with the foreign, the daring with the absurd, even the rudimentary and the pristine.”

Key pieces: Paper bag dress, rubber band scarf, oversize T-shirts with digitally rendered faces, heavyweight flannels, printed jersey separates and dresses; a first with handbags, in two sizes using her digital print work. Mens — or pieces for any gender — with cardigans, and print separates.

Takeaway: Schloss’ digital holographic collage prints and cheeky plays on technology feel right in line with how Gen Z interprets fashion. Schloss is a young talent not afraid to try new ways to tell her story, but smartly and slowly adding new categories — more formal looks last season and now handbags.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ulla Johnson RTW Fall 2023
New York City, NY11 days ago
Wardrobe Breakdown: Tracee Ellis Ross In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA3 days ago
Anna Sui RTW Fall 2023
New York City, NY11 days ago
Lindsay Lohan Glows in Draped Bronze Top at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
New York City, NY13 days ago
Supreme Store Moves to L.A. Location Once Home to a Tower Records Flagship
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Adidas Expands NYC Presence With First Bronx Store
New York City, NY3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy