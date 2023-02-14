Open in App
Bloomington, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Press release: Scholarships for Businesses to Improve Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Available Through Bloomington Urban Enterprise Association

By Jeremy Hogan,

9 days ago
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian:. Andrea de la Rosa, Assistant Director ofSmall Business Development,. Andrew Krebbs, Communications Director, Office of the...
