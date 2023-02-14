AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream and how to watch the UEFA Champions League online and on TV, team news

AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream

AC Milan vs Tottenham will be shown on BT Sport in the UK but you can also tune in to this Champions League match in the USA on Paramount+. You can also watch an AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream on Stan Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you happen to be abroad. Full details on how to watch AC Milan vs Tottenham on TV just below.

AUS: AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream on Stan Sport

USA: AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream on Paramount+

AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream: match preview

Tottenham travel to the iconic San Siro today for the first leg of a Champions League round-of-16 tie against reigning Serie A champions AC Milan. It's Spurs' first appearance in the knockouts since losing to RB Leipzig in 2020. Can they take a big step towards going at least one better this year?

Italian giants AC Milan are having a torrid time domestically this season, but their Champions League campaign has been more successful. After dropping points to Salzburg in their opening game, the only games they didn't win after that were against Chelsea, scoring 11 and conceding just once in the remaining three ties. I Rossoneri 's form has nosedived since then, including defeats to Lazio away, 5-2 at home to Sassuolo, and against city rivals Inter (twice). Can they rediscover their spark as the knockouts begin?

Milan are unchanged from their 1-0 victory over Torino on Friday night, with Giroud up top supported by Díaz and Leão. Saelemaekers and Hernández will bomb up and down the wings, with Sandro Tonali pulling the strings next to Krunić in midfield.

Tottenham eventually topped a group they were expected to win, needing to come from behind in the last game against Marseille to guarantee their place in the knockouts. Antonio Conte's team had already dropped points away to an impressive Eintracht Frankfurt side in both games against Sporting CP. Still, despite that late scare they eventually qualified thanks to goals from Clément Lenglet and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. The last time these two met at the San Siro Spurs came away with a 1-0 victory courtesy of a Peter Crouch goal – and you'd imagine they'd be more than happy with that result again here.

With Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma both injured, Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr are among five changes to the Tottenham side tonight. Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal and Clement Lenglet also come in.

AC Milan vs Tottenham kicks off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST today, Tuesday 14th February, at the San Siro. Make sure you know how to watch an AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream.

US: watch AC Milan vs Tottenham

Football fans in the US can watch an AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream and every UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixture this season on Paramount+, from the group stages to the final.

Can you watch AC Milan vs Tottenham in the UK?

Rights to show AC Milan vs Tottenham and all UEFA club competitions in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal means you'll also be able to watch all of the Europa League games. You can get BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV and Virgin Media as well as through the BT Sport website and apps. AC Milan vs Tottenham will be on BT Sport 1 in HD and BT Sport Ultimate in 4K.

Watch AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream and all other UEFA club competition games.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

AC Milan vs Tottenham live stream kick-off times

Global AC Milan vs Tottenham kick-off times

UK: 8pm

8pm Central Europe: 9pm

9pm USA (EST/PST): 3pm / 12pm

3pm / 12pm Australia: 7am (Wednesday)

7am (Wednesday) New Zealand: 9am (Wednesday)

All times 8pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

Tues 14 February

PSG v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Tottenham



Weds 15 Feb

Club Brugge v Benfica

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea



Tues 21 Feb

Liverpool v Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli



Weds 22 Feb

RB Leipzig v Man City

Inter v Porto