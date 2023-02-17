This Eye Tightening Cream Works on the Spot and Reduces Fine Lines by 50% in 12 Weeks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We've seen eye treatments which work instantly before, and of course, they're seriously amazing products. But they do have one common downside: The tightening and anti-aging results don't often last for longer than a few hours. They're a great quick fix for an event — but we want those perks plus more permanent improvements!

That's what this treatment from LPH LAB can provide: instant wrinkle-smoothing and sustained anti-aging benefits over time. Additionally, it reportedly offers a slew of other advantages that may totally transform the appearance of your complexion!

Get the LPH LAB Temporary Eye Tightener Eye Cream for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

The formula of this treatment includes six different peptides, but the primary one working to your advantage is L-Carosine. It can lift, firm and brighten the entire eye area. The combo of the different peptides is what helps to make these results last and not just offer quick fixes — and as noted above, that's exactly what we're looking for! You can use this cream daily, and it's suggested to apply it in the morning to look more awake and fresh-faced, especially if you've had a long night or didn't receive ample beauty rest.

When you use this treatment daily, you may see a 50% overall reduction in fine lines and wrinkles around the eye area in just 12 weeks — which is certainly an impressive statistic. In fact, some shoppers say that this eye cream has helped them completely get rid of of their pesky crow's feet! Multiple reviewers have compared it to far more expensive treatments, and claim the instant results coupled with the improvements over time make it "a great value," a "definite must buy" and note it "can compete with lot of the top brand names in the industry." This is an immediate add-to-cart situation!

