AC Milan vs. Tottenham live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Round of 16
12 days ago
AC Milan will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the San Siro for the first leg of their last-16 clash of Champions League action on Tuesday.
Milan will come into the match on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Torino in Serie A, with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring the decisive goal. Meanwhile, the visitors will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the Premier League.
This will be a great day of Champions League soccer, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action:
AC Milan (+140) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (+200)
Draw: +220
