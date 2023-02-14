Open in App
AC Milan vs. Tottenham live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch Round of 16

By FTW Staff,

12 days ago
AC Milan will welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the San Siro for the first leg of their last-16 clash of Champions League action on Tuesday.

Milan will come into the match on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Torino in Serie A, with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring the decisive goal. Meanwhile, the visitors will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the Premier League.

This will be a great day of Champions League soccer, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action:

AC Milan vs. Tottenham

Champions League Starting Lineups

AC Milan possible starting lineup:

Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori; Calabria, Krunic, Tonali, Hernandez; Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Forster; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Sarr, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane

Champions League Odds and betting lines

Champions League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

AC Milan (+140) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (+200)

Draw: +220

