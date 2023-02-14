Open in App
Milledgeville, GA
gcsu.edu

Times Talk this Wednesday February 15, noon-12:50 pm in Russell library room 241 “Do stock market simulation games build financial literacy?” facilitated by Dr. Brent Evans

9 days ago
Join us this Wednesday February 15 at noon in 241 Russell Library for an informative and engaging discussion facilitated by Dr. Brent Evans, Associate Professor...
