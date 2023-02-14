Driver charged after wrong-way crash on I-65

The driver, 23-year-old Arturo Chacon Salazar, was taken into custody by the officers who witnessed the crash.
Chacon Salazar later caused a disturbance at the emergency room and assaulted a Franklin officer by hitting him in the head, according to police.
Chacon Salazar was charged with DUI, violation of the Implied Consent Law, felony reckless endangerment, driving without a license, violation of the Light Law, driving on the wrong side of the road, resisting, disorderly conduct, and assaulting a police officer.
The victim was identified as a 37-year-old Columbia man. He was taken to an area hospital and his condition is unknown.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0