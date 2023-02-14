Open in App
Kansas City, MO
The video of Patrick Mahomes individually congratulating every Chiefs teammate was so cool to watch

By Andrew Joseph,

12 days ago
Patrick Mahomes is a true generational player — that’s obvious. You don’t lead a franchise to two Super Bowl titles and reach the conference championship game for five straight seasons by being average.

But the greatness of Mahomes extends beyond what he does on the field. He has the respect of every single Chiefs player, and he shows that respect right back.

We saw that in action on Sunday night.

After the Chiefs defeated the Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl 57, Mahomes eventually made his way to the Kansas City locker room. That was when he spent several minutes congratulating each individual teammate. The scene was captured on video here:

You just don’t see that happen often. Super Bowl locker rooms are hectic. There’s media, staff, family and an entire team crammed into a small space. But Mahomes wanted to share the accomplishment with each individual teammate and made the effort to get that done.

It takes a special kind of leader to do that, and fans particularly loved seeing this footage.

This was how Twitter reacted

