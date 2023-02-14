Penn State winter workouts: Who were the top competitors on day three?

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Penn State football held its third winter workout session on Tuesday. Repeat winners headline the list of players picked by their position coach as the competitors of the day.

In total, five Nittany Lions who were already honored once were selected again. That list includes second-year corner Cam Miller, who has 10th-year assistant Terry Smith “super excited,” lineman Caedan Wallace, who impressed Phil Trautwein, linebacker Curtis Jacobs, who was lauded by defensive coordinator Manny Diaz for the second time in as many workouts, tight end Khalil Dinkins, who is now a three-time pick of position coach Ty Howle, and safety KJ Winston.

The rest of the winners for Feb. 14 were first-timers, of course.

Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich made Drew Allar his competitor of the day for the first time this offseason. His first two picks last week went to Beau Pribula.

At running back, coach Ja’Juan Seider did not log a choice as of 2:30 pm ET.

Receivers coach Marques Hagans went with veteran KeAndre Lambert-Smith for the first time. He, of course, is hoping to take over the No. 1 pass catching role in 2023.

Defensive line coach John Scott Jr., selected veteran defensive end Amin Vanover.

In the specialists room, coordinator Stacy Collins chose walk-on kicker Mitchell Groh.

James Franklin outlines the winter workout plan

With three sessions in the books, only five remain for Penn State this month. They trickle into March in some years. But, the schedule is slightly different this time around.

“The way the calendar fell this year, we usually will try to come back from spring break and have one or two sessions to get the sinning out of them and then get into spring ball but the way the calendar falls this year and when the spring game is, we’re not really able to do that, so we’ll come back from spring break and get going right away,” Franklin said last week.

“Sometimes people break up spring ball into a few days before spring break and finish it afterward. We have always tried to do it after spring break, but still give us enough time to get out on the road recruiting.”

Tracking Penn State winter workout winners by date

Quarterback: Beau Pribula (Feb. 7), Beau Pribula (Feb. 9), Drew Allar (Feb. 14)

Running back: Nicholas Singleton (Feb. 7, Feb. 9)

Wide receiver: Malik McClain (Feb. 7), Harrison “Tre” Wallace (Feb. 9), KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Feb. 14)

Tight end: Khalil Dinkins (Feb. 7), Khalil Dinkins (Feb. 9), Khalil Dinkins (Feb. 14)

Offensive line: Caedan Wallace (Feb. 7), Drew Shelton (Feb. 9), Caedan Wallace (Feb. 14

Defensive line: Adisa Isaac (Feb. 7), Zuriah Fisher (Feb. 9), Amin Vanover (Feb. 14)

Linebacker: Tony Rojas (Feb. 7), Curtis Jacobs (Feb. 9), Curtis Jacobs (Feb. 14)

Cornerback: Storm Duck (Feb. 7), Cam Miller (Feb. 9), Cam Miller (Feb. 14)

Safety: No pick (Feb. 7), KJ Winston (Feb. 9), KJ Winston (Feb. 14)

Specialist: Kicker Sander Sahaydak (Feb. 7), Punter Alex Bacchetta (Feb. 9), Kicker Mitchell Groh (Feb. 14)