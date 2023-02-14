Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Appreciates What LeBron James Is Doing Off The Court: "He's Sending An Entire School District To College To Pay Their Tuition."

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is appreciative of the work LeBron James does off the court, praising him for his work with children in school.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Much has been made of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's relationship with LeBron James, or lack thereof, in recent months. LeBron had himself said a while ago that the two don't have much of a relationship, but they have since shared some big stages.

When LeBron James broke the all-time scoring record, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was at hand to pass his mantle to the King . The Captain had some kind words to say about James after as well, acknowledging his greatness in being able to break the high bar that he had set decades ago.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has criticized LeBron James in the past, but he has also acknowledged his part in their lack of a relationship for all these years.

"LeBron said we don’t have a relationship. He’s right—and for that I blame myself. Not for anything I did, but perhaps for not making more of an effort to reach out to him... I think the main reason that I never formed a bond with LeBron (again, entirely my fault) is simply our age difference. I established my scoring record in 1984— the year LeBron was born ."

As they say, though, it's never too late to change something. And Kareem has certainly been more vocally supportive of LeBron James in recent times. What James has achieved on the court can't be questioned by anyone, but Abdul-Jabbar has always been more socially conscientious, and he has now glowingly spoken about the King's work off the basketball court.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Says LeBron James' Thinking Is In Tune With Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s

One of the greatest people to have ever lived is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who inspired millions of Americans to work on improving the social and racial divide that has plagued the nation's history. And so it's a high compliment when Kareem says LeBron James' efforts and thoughts are in tune with that of the great man.

View the original article to see embedded media.

“He’s sending an entire school district to college to pay their tuition. This is awesome. I wish I had the means to do it myself, you know. His thinking on this is right in tune with what Dr. King was talking about. A rising tide lifts all boats.”

Basketball is what has given athletes like LeBron James the ability to achieve the platform that they have. And Abdul-Jabbar is right in appreciating him for making the most of that platform to uplift others. On the court and off it, LeBron James is an example of how to do things the right way, a true legend.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.