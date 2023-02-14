Metalworkers months-long battle with union 'exposes glaring flaws'

(The Center Square) – Metalworkers in Venango County cut ties with their union after a months-long battle over an unpopular contract exposed “glaring flaws” in labor laws.

This, according to the National Right to Work Foundation, the legal defense fund that represented workers at Latrobe Specialty Metals.

The National Labor Relations Board recently upheld a vote taken in December by the metalworkers to decertify their representation through United Steelworkers. The decision came after union officials ratified a contract in secret that employees twice rejected.

Despite this, officials were poised to move forward with the agreement using the “contract bar,” a NLRB policy that prevents workers from ousting their union within three years of a new contract.

The NLRB, however, declined to enforce the contract bar because the signed contract did not include dates for when the agreement would take effect and expire. As a result, “a non-party is left guessing when the contract begins and ends,” NLRB Regional Director Nancy Wilson wrote in the case decision .

Mark Mix, the foundation's president, said although the ruling is a win, it only rested on a technicality.

He said that had the dates been included, the board would have likely enforced the “deceptive union scheme to trap workers in union ranks against their will for three more years, as the ‘contract bar’ permits."

“This is yet another demonstration that the ‘contract bar’ destroys union accountability, as union bosses can rush to ‘ratify’ unpopular contracts in secret, safe in the knowledge that a three-year shield from being voted out awaits them,” he said. “This victory exposes glaring flaws in American labor law.”