Vikings running back Dalvin Cook undergoes shoulder surgery

By Kevin Seifert,

9 days ago

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a shoulder injury that the team said was "sustained over the past few seasons."

The Vikings called the surgery "successful" and said Cook "is expected to make a full recovery prior to the start of the regular season."

Cook's agency, LAA Sports & Entertainment, told ESPN's Adam Schefter: "Dalvin has been absolutely dominant and we cannot wait until September."

Cook has dealt with chronic shoulder injuries dating back to his time at Florida State . A 2019 injury, which Schefter reported was a "broken shoulder," forced him to miss the final two games of that season. A related injury forced him to miss some time in 2021 as well.

Last season, Cook suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 3 but did not miss a game. In fact, Cook started every game of the season for the first time in his career.

Cook, who will turn 28 in August, rushed for 1,173 yards in 2022, sixth most in the NFL, and was named to his fourth Pro Bowl as an injury replacement. He is due $11 million in 2023, the third-most cash on the books for an NFL running back, and is set to count $14.1 million against the Vikings' salary cap.

