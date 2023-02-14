Halethorpe Man Dumps Nearly 1,000 Pills While Running From Police, Officials Say

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after being busted trying to dump nearly 1,000 pills while running from police in Linthicum, authorities say.

Officers were responding to a domestic assault at Royal Farms on Pinnacle Drive around 12:30 p.m., when they witnessed the suspect, later identified as Corey Dajuan Hairston, strike a victim, according to an Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesperson.

Police tried to approach Hairston, who took off on foot. Officers reportedly witnessed Hairston toss a small plastic bag during the fight, which was later revealed to contain 914 pills of suspected Oxycodone.

Officers were able to catch up with Hairston and take him into custody. During a search of Hairston, officers located a handgun, which Hairston was prohibited from having.

Hairston was "arrested and charged accordingly," officials said.