Open in App
Linthicum Heights, MD
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Halethorpe Man Dumps Nearly 1,000 Pills While Running From Police, Officials Say

By Annie DeVoe,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsz1A_0knHwHva00

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after being busted trying to dump nearly 1,000 pills while running from police in Linthicum, authorities say.

Officers were responding to a domestic assault at Royal Farms on Pinnacle Drive around 12:30 p.m., when they witnessed the suspect, later identified as Corey Dajuan Hairston, strike a victim, according to an Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesperson.

Police tried to approach Hairston, who took off on foot. Officers reportedly witnessed Hairston toss a small plastic bag during the fight, which was later revealed to contain 914 pills of suspected Oxycodone.

Officers were able to catch up with Hairston and take him into custody. During a search of Hairston, officers located a handgun, which Hairston was prohibited from having.

Hairston was "arrested and charged accordingly," officials said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
40 Minutes Apart: Baltimore Homicides Leave Two Dead On Same Day
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Passenger Dies Month After DUI Crash In Fairfax County, Police Say
Annandale, VA1 day ago
MURDER: Trio Arrested In Killing Of 21-Year-Old Baltimore Man
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Victim Slain In Mid-Morning Baltimore Porch Shooting ID'd
Baltimore, MD2 hours ago
Teen Found Dead In District Heights Apartment Building, Police Say
Suitland, MD2 days ago
Mystery Man Shoots At Group Of Baltimore Teens During Argument, Officials Say
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Police Say This Man Attempted To Steal $130K From Fort Washington Bank
Fort Washington, MD2 days ago
Police ID Man Killed Blocks Away From DC United Season Opener
Washington, DC18 hours ago
Woman Killed By Hit-Run Driver Crossing Elkton Road: State Police
Elkton, MD2 days ago
PG Police Offer $25K Reward After Body Of DC Man Found In Temple Hills
Washington, DC2 days ago
Teen Accused Of Kidnapping Toddler At Upper Marlboro Gas Station Busted After Amber Alert
Upper Marlboro, MD2 days ago
Accused Baltimore Murderer In Custody After Years-Long Investigation, Police Say
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Off-Duty Security Guard Killed Outside Popular Temple Hills Business: Police
Temple Hills, MD2 days ago
Baltimore Woman's Baby Formula Scam Catches Illegal Romanian Man In Gettysburg: Authorities
Baltimore, MD15 hours ago
House Of Horrors: Two Dead, Two In Custody Following Fairfax County Shooting, Stabbing: Police
Reston, VA2 days ago
Suspects Sought By Police For Gruesome 2021 Baltimore Murder
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Benadryl OD? Middle Schooler Hospitalized After Trying To 'Get High,' Charles Sheriff Says
Indian Head, MD1 day ago
Employee In 'Financial Despair' Admits To Killing Former Boss After Being Fired In MD
Rockville, MD2 days ago
Active Shooter In York Closes Highway, School (DEVELOPING)
York, PA2 days ago
Pair Flown In Hunterdon County ATV Crash
Alexandria, VA15 hours ago
Police Arrest 12-Year-Old Girl For Making Social Media Threats Toward Prince William County MS
Woodbridge, VA2 days ago
Three Facts About York PA You Probably Didn't Know
York, PA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy