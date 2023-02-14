Junior's Valentine's Day Poem

Ladies and Gentlemen, today our very own Junior is back with another "raggedy a** poem", but this time about Valentine's Day!

Today's poem is called Happy Valentine's Day. I'm married now, so there's no way that I can forget that today is Valentine's Day. I kissed my wife before she walked out the door and when she gets home, I'm gonna give her some more. I bought a nice gift and I might cook dinner because this Valentine's Day I want to be a WINNER! Now, Unc and Tommy gave me a lot of great advice. So my Valentine's night is gonna be real, real nice. I will have a full report for y'all tomorrow. Oh, I forgot Happy Valentine's Day Shirley and Carla! Roses are red and I wrote this poem to say, that I hope everyone has a happy Valentine's Day!