Change location
See more from this location?
San Diego, CA
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego Music Awards: Thee Sacred Souls and Rebecca Jade lead the field with five nominations each
By George Varga San Diego Union-Tribune,12 days ago
By George Varga San Diego Union-Tribune,12 days ago
Solo artist and Former Frank Zappa band guitar and keyboard wizard Mike Keneally will be presented with Lifetime Achievement Award at the 32nd annual edition...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0