A former Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers is onto a new coaching job in the NFL.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Duce Staley is onto the next stop in his NFL coaching career. Staley is leaving his post as the Detroit Lions' assistant head coach and running backs coach to accept the same role with the Carolina Panthers and new head coach Frank Reich, according to Ari Meirov of The33rdTeam.com. This is the third stop of Staley's career as a coach.

The Philadelphia Eagles initially selected Staley, a South Carolina product, in the third round of the 1997 Draft. He spent six seasons with the Eagles before he signed with the Steelers, his childhood favorite team, as a free agent in 2004.

Staley rushed for 978 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games as a Steelers during the twilight of his career. He was a capable starter as Jerome Bettis' career wound down and Staley won a Super Bowl with Pittsburgh in 2004.

