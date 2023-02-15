Priah Ferguson On Her New Series "My Dad The Bounty Hunter" And Seeing More Black Faces In Sci-Fi

BuzzFeed Celeb

1. What attracted you to the role of Lisa in My Dad the Bounty Hunter ?

One of the things that attracted me to it was that it's a sci-fi, action comedy series that centers around an African American family. The parents are healthy co-parenting, and we rarely get to see that, so I was like, "Wow, this animated series is showing things that are happening in the real world." I was kind of surprised by that. Also, that their dad is a bounty hunter, you know? African Americans going into this intergalactic world, going on missions with their dad, and Lisa building a bond with her dad through that...that's what drew me to it.

2. Co-creator Everett Downing said he knew he wanted to work with you after you delivered your first line in Stranger Things . How does that make you feel that you left that type of impression on him?

I felt great! I was like, "Oh, that's so sweet!" He's super nice.

3. What type of preparation goes into voice acting?

My first day of recording, I went in trying to be cute [laughs] and sit down and deliver my lines like this [referring to the way she's speaking in the interview], but the delivery isn't the same as when you're standing up. You have to stand up, and just like in a live-action film, you have to use your body physically. You can look as silly as you want to because the camera isn't on you. So, that's one of the things that I learned about that. Oh, and enunciation, because I have a Southern accent and sometimes my I's and A's don't come out how they're suppose to [laughs].

4. What surprised you the most about voice acting?

Definitely the physical aspect! I came in my cute pajamas thinking I knew what I was doing and it didn't deliver the same. It hit differently standing up.

5. Did you have any say in the physical look of your character, or was that all left up to the co-creators and illustrators?

No, that was all them and they did an amazing job! Lisa is so cute! They even got her edges, the braids, her baby hair. ... I was like, "Okay, girl!"

6. We’re beginning to see more and more Black characters at the center of sci-fi and horror projects, and My Dad the Bounty Hunter is a great addition to that list. Why is it important to showcase more diverse stories like this in the sci-fi genre?

We like to see ourselves in stuff like this. There are so many African Americans who are getting tapped for sci-fi series and sci-fi movies, because we like to see ourselves in there. Seeing ourselves in this space inspires us. I think it's important for representation. To show more people of color in these spaces is kind of history-making in a way.

7. Despite being a fun animated series, the show tackles some pretty important topics that a lot of viewers can relate to, like identity exploration and family issues. Why was it important to show themes like that to a younger audience?

Because it's relatable and so many people would tune into [something they relate to]. It's kind of our way of having a heart-to-heart moment with the audience, that's why I think it's important to show that side. The funny stuff is cool and that's what the animation world is about, but the real side of the show focuses on a Black family and explores what's going through Lisa's teenage mind as her parents adjust to co-parenting or splitting visits on the weekends. It's kind of important to show real images like that. It's relatable.

8. Which one of your past roles do you relate to the most and why?

I mean, all of them! In a way, Erica is definitely the '80s version of me. Boo — when I played Sydney in The Curse of Bridge Hollow, my codename was Boo. Sydney is kind of like me now. And, of course, Lisa is the animated version of me. So, three different Priahs!

9. What do you hope families take away from this series?

I hope families take away that, whether you have both parents in the house or not, you can still have a healthy family dynamic. You can still find ways to help the kids have a great relationship with each parent. You all can come together as one big family. Hopefully, there's still hope in that relationship.

10. What has been the most rewarding and the most challenging part about navigating your career as a young, Black child star?

The most rewarding part for me was having other young girls see themselves in me and being that representation for them. The first main Black girl on Stranger Things ; them seeing themselves in that and then seeing a Black girl on an animated series exploring an intergalactic world. That's important and that's rewarding. I'd like other young girls of color to see that, because I used to want to see that more when I was younger.

It's going to always be a struggle when you're a person of color. Trying to get somewhere in this industry, or anywhere in life, you're always gonna have to put a little bit more effort into anything you do. So when you kind of, quote unquote, "make it" or get to the point where you're someone in your career and you're really happy, you kind of have to keep that status up there. You have to be careful of everything that you say and do, because anything could jeopardize that, especially for us. Yeah, that's the challenging part. We don't have a lot of leeway when we do make it and we don't have a lot of room to mess up.

11. You mentioned wanting to see more representation when you were younger. Were there any characters or films that made you feel seen growing up?

When I was younger, I used to watch Crooklyn and Daddy's Little Girls a lot. I felt seen in those roles. Those were the movies that inspired me to act.

12. What’s one role fans would be surprised you auditioned for but didn’t get?

Yes, but I know I couldn't have played that role. I couldn't have played them because of my complexion. And I felt wrong. I knew if I was to accept that role, that I would feel wrong for doing so. So, I was like, "No, I can't do it. My cousin is, um, dark, more melanated than me. Like, no, she needs to see herself in this role. I can't play this."

13. Wow, I can respect that. There are a lot of people who won't admit to walking away from a role because it didn't personally feel right, especially when it comes to race and/or skin tone. I remember Amandla Stenberg opened up about walking away from Black Panther because of her lighter complexion.

Right! My cousin is more melanated than me. So, I was like, "No, she needs to see herself in this role. I can't play this."

14. Which celebrity left you starstruck?

Quinta Brunson!

15. And lastly, if you could join any TV show cast — whether it’s currently on the air or not — which would it be?

Snowfall ! Or The Wire ...when it was on the air. They could place me anywhere on Snowfall . I could be a girl just standing there. I don't know, I just love that show!

