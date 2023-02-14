Open in App
Ohio State
Scorebook Live

Vote now: Who should be SBLive Ohio's high school athlete of the week (February 5-11)?

By Kayla Harvey,

12 days ago

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school athlete of the week for February 5-11. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com .

Mackenzie Blackford, Solon girls basketball

Dropped 17 points to help the Lady Comets rout Willoughby South 75-16.

Gigi Bower, Olentangy Liberty girls basketball

In a win over Hilliard Davidson, B ower made history by hitting six 3-pointers to set the program’s single-season record for threes with 75, extending her program record for made 3-pointers in a season to 184.

Gia Casalinova, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy girls basketball

In a victory over Saint Joseph Academy the senior became the program's all-time leading scorer with 1,663 points.

Zach Halligan, Walsh Jesuit boys basketball

Halligan scored a team-high 19 points to slow down Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy and earn the 57-40 win.

Seini Hicks, West Clermont girls basketball

Led the Wolves with 19 points and 15 rebounds to record her 10th double-double of the year. Hicks also broke the program’s single-season record for blocks and rebounds. West Clermont (23-0) beat Little Miami 48-26.

Caitlyn Holmes, Ellet girls basketball

In a win over Loudonville , the sophomore guard led the Orangemen with 24 points, six rebounds, six blocked shots, five steals and three assists.

King Kendrick, Northland boys basketball

Made two free throws with 3.8 seconds left and finished with 33 points to lead the Vikings to a 60-58 win over Africentric and earn a City League title.

Quinn Kwasniak, Cornerstone Christian Academy boys basketball

Despite a team loss, the sophomore made his 200th career three-pointer and finished with 17 points. Archbishop Hoban defeated Cornerstone Christian 79-58.

Laila Marshall, Gahanna Lincoln girls basketball

The senior scored 22 points en route to Gahanna Lincoln’s 59-52 win over Grove City . The Lions won their fourth straight OCC-Ohio championship.

Zavion Mattox, Pickerington Central track and field

The senior won two events in the 60-meter dash in 7.11 and the 200-meter dash in 23.58.

Desh Molton, Gilmour boys basketball

Had a team-high 24 points to defeat John F. Kennedy Catholic (Warren) 74-63.

Sarah Peer, Westlake girls track and field

Broke her own school record in the 3200 running a 10:26 at the Spire Scholastic Showcase.

Dario Piazza, St. Ignatius hockey

Scored two goals in a 6-1 win over Osseo Maple Grove (MN) and led the Wildcats with a hat trick to beat Lake Central (IN) 8-3.

Aamir Rogers, Fairfield boys basketball

Rogers put up 17 points and eight rebounds in a win over Princeton.

Luke Skaljac, Brecksville boys basketball

Dropped 20 points and had 10 rebounds and five assists to edge Nordonia 55-47.

Sydnie Smith, Bexley girls basketball

Led the Lions with 15 points and cruised to a 48-28 victory over Granville.

Allison Taylor, Amherst Steele girls bowling

Led the team to a NABC Tournament win bowling a 578 (187-178-213) to place second overall.

Corri Vermilya, Loundonville girls basketball

The junior became the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,631 points and a 44-point performance as the Lady Redbirds knocked off Fredericktown 70-60. She also had 32 points and 11 rebounds in a loss to Ellet.

Ryan Walsh, Elyria boys basketball

Knocked down last-second free throws to give the Pioneers a 58-57 win over Avon Lake in overtime.

Evan Yost, St. Clairsville swimming

Had an impressive day at the Division II sectional meet at Steubenville High School winning three events in the 100 butterfly in 58.26, 100 backstroke in 54.67 and 200 medley relay with a time of 1:47.81.

