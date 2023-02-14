Best Actress Nominee Andrea Riseborough Blows Off Oscars Luncheon After Grassroots Campaign Controversy

mega

As celebrities gathered for the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon this week, one actress was noticeably missing from the star-studded soirée : Andrea Riseborough .

Riseborough's absence left many wondering if it had anything to do with the controversy over her grassroots campaign, as RadarOnline.com previously reported.

Among the attendees were her fellow Best Actress contenders, including Cate Blanchett ( Tar ), Michelle Yeoh ( Everything Everywhere All at Once ), and Michelle Williams ( The Fabelmans ). Ana de Armas , who earned a nod for her role in Blonde , was also MIA.

Tom Cruise even made his red carpet comeback for the first time in eight months as he attended the event held at The Beverly Hilton in on Monday in support of Top Gun: Maverick , which earned several Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

Also mingling with Tinseltown's elite were nominees Jamie Lee Curtis , Austin Butler , Angela Bassett , Brendan Fraser , in addition to famed director Steven Spielberg.

"Andrea is in production on The Palace in Europe and was unable to travel to Los Angeles given her shooting schedule," a rep shared in a statement on Riseborough's behalf. "There were many other nominees who were unable to attend as well."

It has since been confirmed that Riseborough will not be stripped of her nomination for the independent drama To Leslie following a review of campaign procedures.

"The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded. However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly," Academy CEO Bill Kramer shared in an update.

Kramer said their regulations are to "ensure a fair and ethical awards process ."

"Given this review, it is apparent that components of the regulations must be clarified to help create a better framework for respectful, inclusive and unbiased campaigning," he added.

"These changes will be made after this awards cycle and will be shared with our membership. The Academy strives to create an environment where votes are based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the eligible films and achievements."

Because her film was not widely seen, concerns grew over those campaigning on Riseborough's behalf amid reports Mary McCormack , wife of director Michael Morris , hosted gatherings and called members directly urging them to vote.

Riseborough saw a surge in popularity following a last-minute Oscar campaign which was shown support by fellow actors, including Kate Winslet , Amy Adams , and Gwyneth Paltrow , during the crucial nominations voting period.