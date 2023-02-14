Open in App
Stanford, CA
Three Cardinal projected to be taken in the third round of the NFL Draft

By Kevin Borba,

12 days ago

Some players stock has risen while others have seen theirs fall

Now that we are completely done with the playing of college and NFL football, everyone's attention now turns to the NFL Draft.

It is a time of the year where those who follow college football get to see their favorite players be selected, while those who don't follow college football learn everything they can about prospects who may be their franchise's next big star.

Stanford has a handful of players that declared for the draft, but as of right now there are three that have been generating a ton of buzz.

NFL Draft analyst, Chad Reuter, released a mock draft for the first three rounds, and Stanford had three players go off the board in the third round. Let's see where each of the Cardinal are projected to go!

Michael Wilson

Pick No. 98

Team: Cleveland Browns

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Kyu Blu Kelly

Pick No. 87

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Michael Caterina / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tanner McKee

Pick No. 81

Team: Detroit Lions

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

