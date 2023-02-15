Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10

One resident displaced after Valentine’s Day house fire on Tuza Ln in Virginia Beach

By Julius Ayo,

11 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. (WAVY) — One Virginia Beach resident was displaced after a fire engulfed their home on Valentine’s Day.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews were sent to the residential fire around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Tuza Lane in the Brigadoon section of the city.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing heavy smoke and fire. The fire was under control around 2:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries. One resident was displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

