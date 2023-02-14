Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
Bengals set to retain Lou Anarumo as Cards choose Jonathan Gannon

By Chris Roling,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IsBA3_0knH0hvZ00

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be keeping the entire gang of coaches together in 2023, once again extending a rare stretch of coaching continuity for a Super Bowl contender.

Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Arizona Cardinals will finalize a deal with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to become the team’s next head coach.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was the other finalist for the job and was still in the running when the announcement went public.

Given Anarumo’s performances against the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen over the years, it’s more than a little surprising.

The news comes on the heels of the team finding out it will get to retain both offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher around Joe Burrow and the passing attack despite interest from outside teams.

