The Hockey News Podcast: Would You Rather – Trade Deadline Edition
By The Hockey News,
12 days ago
Ryan O'Reilly or Jonathan Toews? Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens tackle that question along with NHL trade-related scratches, prospects to offer and more.
On this episode of The Hockey News Podcast with Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens:
- They discuss the Jakob Chychrun and Vladislav Gavrikov rumors after they were announced as healthy scratches for trade-related reasons. (Correction: Chychrun is not a right-shot defenseman, but he can play on the right-hand side with a left-handed shot.)
- Which teams should deal their top prospects at the deadline?
- They play a game of "would you rather" with the trade value of Ryan O’Reilly and Jonathan Toews.
- It’s time to get set for this weekend’s Stadium Series in Raleigh, N.C., with the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Washington Capitals.
- And more, so check out the full episode on your preferred platform.
