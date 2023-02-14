Open in App
The Hockey News

The Hockey News Podcast: Would You Rather – Trade Deadline Edition

By The Hockey News,

12 days ago

Ryan O'Reilly or Jonathan Toews? Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens tackle that question along with NHL trade-related scratches, prospects to offer and more.

On this episode of The Hockey News Podcast with Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens:

- They discuss the Jakob Chychrun and Vladislav Gavrikov rumors after they were announced as healthy scratches for trade-related reasons. (Correction: Chychrun is not a right-shot defenseman, but he can play on the right-hand side with a left-handed shot.)

Chychrun Watch Heats Up After Trade-Related Scratch (; 9:37)

- Which teams should deal their top prospects at the deadline?

Which NHL Teams Should Trade a Top Prospect? (; 15:45)

- They play a game of "would you rather" with the trade value of Ryan O’Reilly and Jonathan Toews.

- It’s time to get set for this weekend’s Stadium Series in Raleigh, N.C., with the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Washington Capitals.

- And more, so check out the full episode on your preferred platform.

The Hockey News Podcast: Would You Rather – Trade Deadline Edition (; 49:22)
The Hockey News Podcast Linktree

For more shows and episodes on the NHL, junior hockey, the AHL, ECHL and women's hockey, check out THN.com/podcast or click on "Podcasts" in the menu.

