Top-Rated Franklin Templeton Funds as of 1/31/23

Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade)

Franklin Templeton SMACS: Series E ( FQTEX ) A+ (C+)WA Select Tax Free Reserves Inv LTFXX A+ (A+)WA Inst Liquid Reserves Inst CILXX A+ (A-)BrandywineGLOBAL Dyn US LC Val IS ( LMBGX ) - Get Free Report A+ (C+)Franklin MicroCap Value A ( FRMCX ) - Get Free Report A+ (C)WA Inst Govt Reserves Inst INGXX A (A)WA Inst US Treas Reserves Inst CIIXX A (A)ClearBridge Value A ( LGVAX ) - Get Free Report A (C)BrandywineGLOBAL Dvsf US LC Val A ( LBWAX ) - Get Free Report A- (C+)ClearBridge Sustain Leaders A ( CLSUX ) A- (C+)

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The 10 Franklin Templeton mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

