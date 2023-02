Top-Rated Janus Mutual Funds as of 1/31/23

Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade)

Janus Henderson Overseas Inst ( JAIGX ) - Get Free Report A+ (C+)Janus Henderson Overseas A ( JDIAX ) - Get Free Report A+ (C+)Janus Henderson European Focus A ( HFEAX ) - Get Free Report A (C+)Janus Henderson Glb Life Sciences A ( JFNAX ) - Get Free Report A- (C+)Janus Henderson Money Market T JAMXX B+ (A+)Janus Henderson Govt Mny Mkt T JAGXX B+ (A+)Janus Henderson Glb Select A ( JORAX ) - Get Free Report B+ (C)Janus Henderson Mid Cp Val Inst ( JAMVX ) - Get Free Report B (C)Janus Henderson Contrarian A ( JCNAX ) - Get Free Report B (C)Janus Henderson Abs Rtn Inc Opp A JUCAX B (B+)

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The 10 Janus mutual funds (listed above) are rated highest by TheStreet Ratings' model.

Best Fidelity Mutual Funds for 2023 Best Small-Cap Mutual Funds for 2023 Best Bond Mutual Funds for 2023 Best Janus Mutual Funds for 2023 Best Oppenheimer Mutual Funds for 2023 Best Vanguard Mutual Funds for 2023 Best Asset-Allocation Mutual Funds for 2023 Best Large-Cap Mutual Funds for 2023 Best Value-Stock Mutual Funds for 2023 Best Stock-Only Mutual Funds for 2023 Best Franklin-Templeton Mutual Funds for 2023 Best PIMCO Mutual Funds for 2023 Best T. Rowe Price Mutual Funds for 2023 Best Overall Mutual Funds for 2023

Mutual Fund Center

Mutual Fund Screener Top-Rated Mutual Funds