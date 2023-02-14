Vanguard Funds - 10 Best Vanguard Mutual Funds

Top-Rated Vanguard Mutual Funds as of 1/31/23

Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade)

Vanguard Municipal Money Mkt Inv ( VMSXX ) A+ (A+)Vanguard NY Municipal Mny Mkt Inv VYFXX A+ (A+)Vanguard Market Neutral Fund Inv ( VMNFX ) - Get Free Report A+ (B+)Vanguard Commodity Strategy ( VCMDX ) A+ (C+)Vanguard HealthCare Index Adm ( VHCIX ) - Get Free Report A+ (B-)Vanguard Global Capital Cycles Inv ( VGPMX ) - Get Free Report A+ (C+)Vanguard Global ESG Select Stk Inv ( VEIGX ) A+ (C+)Vanguard CA Municipal Mny Mkt Inv VCTXX A+ (A+)Vanguard Cash Reserves Fdl MM Adm VMRXX A+ (A)Vanguard Treas MM Inv VUSXX A+ (A)

TheStreet Ratings' mutual fund rating model compiles and examines financial data on a monthly basis to gauge a mutual fund's risk-adjusted return compared to its competitors.

The model scores funds on various factors including: risk and reward. The aim is to deliver investors with investment ideas that we feel have the best chance at delivering top risk-adjusted returns.

The 10 Vanguard mutual funds (listed above) are ranked highest by TheStreet Ratings' methodology.

