Open in App
Michigan State
See more from this location?
thepulseofnh.com

A ‘leading explanation’ is three downed objects were commercial, benign balloons, White House says

By Justin Gomez and Alexandra Hutzler, ABC News,

12 days ago
(WASHINGTON) -- White House spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday the intelligence community is "considering as a leading explanation" that the three objects shot down over...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
McDonald's Under Pressure Over Trump's Publicity Stunt in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Mary Trump Accuses Her Own Uncle Donald of Giving Out ‘Poisoned Water’ At Train Disaster Site — He Didn’t Tho
East Palestine, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy