Change location
See more from this location?
Michigan State
thepulseofnh.com
A ‘leading explanation’ is three downed objects were commercial, benign balloons, White House says
By Justin Gomez and Alexandra Hutzler, ABC News,12 days ago
By Justin Gomez and Alexandra Hutzler, ABC News,12 days ago
(WASHINGTON) -- White House spokesperson John Kirby said Tuesday the intelligence community is "considering as a leading explanation" that the three objects shot down over...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0