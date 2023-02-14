Open in App
San Diego, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Recent Reports of Hep A Cases prompt response from County Health Officials

By Eddie McCoven,

12 days ago

SAN DIEGO - The County is stepping up efforts to vaccinate homeless people against Hepatitis A.

The effort began this week in homeless shelters near Downtown after officials received reports of five confirmed cases of the virus over the past month. Of the reported cases, three were among homeless people and one person died.

While more cases of Hep A could be reported, the number is not anywhere near the outbreak level. County health officials have yet to identify how the virus has been spreading and those infect did not have any close contact with one another.

San Diego experienced a Hep A outbreak that began in 2016 and ended in 2018, resulting in 592 infections and 20 deaths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epJhk_0knGqm1c00
Photo: Getty Images
Comments / 0
