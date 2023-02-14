Business, faith leaders: Clackamas County commissioners should vote yes on housing for vulnerable neighbors

For every 100 families with extremely low incomes in Clackamas County, there are only 24 affordable homes available. Even those of us who are fortunate enough to have a safe, affordable place to sleep at night can likely think of a neighbor, a family member or a close friend who is on the razor’s edge of financial stability, for whom one unexpected medical bill, loss of income or family emergency could push them over the edge into homelessness. Clackamas County’s housing affordability and homelessness crisis impacts every member of our community.

We need more housing at every level in Clackamas County, especially for those who are at the lowest income and lack the savings or support system to afford a new home if the unimaginable happens and they fall into homelessness.

Fortunately, this Thursday, the Board of County Commissioners has a unique opportunity to immediately create more than 100 units of transitional housing for our most vulnerable neighbors by purchasing the Quality Inn on Southeast Sunnyside Road. They can make this purchase using a Project Turnkey grant funded by the Oregon Legislature and administered by Oregon Community Foundation.

In a tweet Sunday morning, however, newly elected Commissioner Ben West stated that he is planning to vote no on the purchase, citing the concerns of nearby businesses.

We urge Commissioner West to reconsider his vote and for the rest of his colleagues on the Clackamas County Commission to vote yes on the purchase of the Quality Inn this Thursday for the following reasons:

1. Purchasing the Quality Inn is good for our most vulnerable neighbors: The 2022 Point In Time Count showed that on any given night 597 people experience homelessness in Clackamas County. 327 of those individuals were literally homeless, meaning they have no fixed address. Every one of these individuals has a story of trauma resulting in them sleeping outside without shelter – a mom fleeing domestic violence with two young children in tow; a couple with two kids surviving in an RV; a hardworking, full-time childcare provider without a permanent place to call home. Transitional housing provided by the conversion of the Quality Inn will help ensure we are readily meeting these neighbors’ needs and help transition them into safe, stable housing.

2. Purchasing the Quality Inn is good for local businesses: Every day, businesses throughout Clackamas County struggle to respond when faced with the impacts of homelessness. With limited options for shelter in Clackamas County, there’s little that authorities or outreach workers have to offer by way of shelter for those experiencing homelessness. Purchasing the Quality Inn will be an opportunity to ensure we have more immediately available places for these individuals to sleep on their path to stability.

To ensure smooth operations for businesses in the community, on Feb. 1, the Clackamas County commissioners, including Commissioner West, approved a site operations and management plan that outlines their expectations for participants and the site operator. The fact that the county will own this building ensures that this site management plan will be adhered to.

3. Purchasing the Quality Inn is good for the county’s bottom line: The county will purchase the Quality Inn without spending a dime from the County General Fund. Thanks to the grant from Oregon Community Foundation and funding from Metro and the state legislature, the Quality Inn purchase is covered in full. And thanks to the support of voters, ongoing operations will be paid for by the Metro Supportive Housing Services fund. We appreciate how cognizant our Clackamas County commissioners are about spending taxpayer dollars and that they are braiding funding streams together to ensure this purchase is successful in the long term.

Helping a person who is homeless transition into a safe place to sleep in order to get their needs met is the surest way to ensure they end up in safe, stable housing long term. Solving homelessness requires us to get creative and use the resources we have at our disposal. This Thursday, with a simple yes vote, the Clackamas County commissioners can make this stability a reality for hundreds of our neighbors while supporting businesses and ensuring fiscal responsibility in the process. We urge them to vote yes to purchase the Quality Inn.

Wilda Parks is former president and CEO of the North Clackamas Chamber of Commerce, former mayor and Milwaukie city council member, and a member of the Clackamas County Budget Commission.

Rev. Dylan Hyun is an elder in the United Methodist Church serving as the senior pastor of Oak Grove United Methodist Church, a member of the Clackamas Land and Housing Cohort in partnership with the Leaven Land and Housing Coalition, a coalition of over 50 communities of faith and neighborhood supporters. A community advocate and volunteer, Hyun has been a resident of Happy Valley since 2014.

Debi Stromberg is a longtime youth leader and active member at Creator Lutheran on Sunnyside Road, a congregation of the Clackamas Land and Housing Cohort located just down the street from the proposed hotel purchase site. Now a resident of Milwaukie, she and her husband lived in Happy Valley for 26 years. She is engaged with a seven-church youth collective and serves on several statewide taskforce projects.