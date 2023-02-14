YAHOO!

Bradenton man convicted for role in attempted robbery turned deadly shooting By Gabriela Szymanowska, Sarasota Herald-Tribune, 12 days ago

By Gabriela Szymanowska, Sarasota Herald-Tribune, 12 days ago

A Bradenton man was convicted of second-degree murder and human trafficking following an attempted robbery turned deadly shooting in early 2022, according to officials with ...