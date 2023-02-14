Grandmothers scream in excitement over pregnancy news

Two grandmothers recently went viral on TikTok for their reaction to learning their daughter and son were expecting a baby .

Lina Siciliano of New Jersey recorded the moment that her husband handed her mother and mother-in-law framed photos of Siciliano's ultrasound.

The two women, Serafina and Connie, are seen -- and heard -- screaming in excitement as soon as they realize the ultrasound means Siciliano is pregnant.

"We're grandmas," they yell to each other as they hug.

The video was recorded in 2019 but shared this month on Serafina and Connie's TikTok account , @yournonnas, where it quickly went viral with hundreds of thousands of views.

YourNonnas via Storyful - PHOTO: Lina Siciliano's mother and mother-in-law had an overwhelming reaction to her pregnancy announcement.

Siciliano described the video as the "best pregnancy announcement you will ever see."

She said her mother and mother-in-law had been "anxiously awaiting" her pregnancy.

"[They] were just unbelievably happy and excited that their day had come," Siciliano told Storyful .

Siciliano has since welcomed a second son, making Serafina and Connie nonnas twice over.