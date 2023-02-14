Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon Lands New NFL Job: Report

Photo: Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly hired Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (February 14).

"The #AZCardinals are targeting #Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach, sources say. They’ll aim to work out a deal to lock him in. But after several weeks of searching, they’ve found their guy," Rapoport tweeted.

Rapoport later confirmed that a deal between Gannon and the Cardinals was "now done" after previously reporting that the two sides would "work out a deal to lock him in."

The Cardinals seemingly acknowledged the hiring by sharing a video clip of Rihanna 's Super Bowl performance on their official Twitter account minutes after Rapoport's report.

Gannon's hiring comes hours after Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was officially hired as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts , making Philadelphia the first Super Bowl team to lose both coordinators since the San Francisco 49ers in 1994, when offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan was hired by the Denver Broncos and defensive coordinator Ray Rhodes joined the Eagles, NFL Network 's Andrew Siciliano reports.

Gannon joined the Eagles in 2021 after previously working as a defensive backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts (2018-20), an assistant defensive backs coach or the Minnesota Vikings (2014-17) and a defensive quality coach for both the Atlanta Falcons (2007) and Tennessee Titans (2012-13).