Florida State
NewsRadio WFLA

Warren to Appeal Judge's Ruling

By Read Shepherd,

12 days ago

When a federal judge said that Gov. DeSantis violated state and federal laws by suspending Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren---but lacked the authority to restore him to his post, Warren responded by saying "this is not over."

And today, he's keeping that promise.

Warren's attorneys have filed notice they will appeal Judge Robert Hinkle's ruling to a federal appeals court in Atlanta.

Warren has said that the only reason DeSantis suspended him from his post last August was to score political points.

Warren still has other legal options, including taking his case directly to the Florida Supreme Court, or filing a state lawsuit in Tampa or Tallahassee.

photo: Getty Images

